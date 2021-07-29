Local New York Life agent rebrands to further help the community

Dawn Rye | Writer

Rebranding yourself or your business isn’t simply about changing the appearance of the way you look or simply changing the business name. It’s about bringing your most vital strengths to the forefront to continue on a successful path.

New York Life agent Brad Carlson said the rebrand for BDC Financial Services Inc. was when Merrianna Berens retired and he purchased health insurance. He needed to rebrand if he wanted to incorporate health insurance into the previous business during her retirement process. It then allowed the health insurance portion of the business to be run through BDC Financial Services. Being a New York Life agent, he can be a broker for several different companies that are not mutual-owned. He explained that New York Life, American Family Insurance and State Farm sell whole life products with dividends that go into those products.

Carlson explained that after discussions with customers about life insurance policies, retirement planning, or the difference between a traditional IRA and Roth IRA, they seemed intimidated.

For him, as a former youth pastor, he likes to teach and make it educational. He doesn’t want people to feel intimidated by insurance or financial aspects of life, so it takes the educational approach.

Carlson said, for example, that a traditional IRA is tax-free that will grow tax-deferred. Once a person hits retirement and starts spending, people will have to pay taxes on their money earned.

The farmer in him stated, “imagine a bag of seed corn is 80 thousand or a unit of corn. How many kernels of corn are in a semi load? A lot, so think of those kernels of corn as dollar bills. The tax in the bag of corn is a Roth IRA. A traditional IRA is paying tax on the semi-load of corn at harvest time.”

Carlson explained that people in South Dakota on retirement don’t have the option and many of them will have to pay the taxes on the semi-load of corn. He said an employer might not offer a Roth IRA because the traditional IRA is a business expense.

He said another example for people to remember is the difference between a bull or bear market.

A bear down means the market is down and when someone thinks of a bull and the horns are up, it means the market is up. It’s things that people see as complicated or intimidating, but by using word pictures it helps to make it simple.

New York Life offers life, long-term care, health insurance and retirement. He wants people to see BDC Financial Services as more than New York Life insurance. He provides much more than life insurance; he helps individuals plan for the future.