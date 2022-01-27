Meet the girls with the green sash

Girl Scout leader Lori Dykstra and brownie Hannah Gullikson review Gullkison’s cookie sales goals for the upcoming event. Photo/Dawn Rye

Dawn Rye | Writer

What do Girl Scouts do? Girl Scouts can achieve anything they put their minds to, whether to learn to solve problems, make new friends while sharing giggles at a campfire, earn badges, help their community and build their “can-do spirit.”

The Parker Girl Scout Troop, led by Katy Nankivel-Abbott and Lori Dykstra with 26 girls in and around the Parker Area. The Girl Scouts kick off the “cookie” season, bringing back the classic family favorites starting Friday, Feb. 11 (online) and in-person sales being Friday, Feb. 18. Nankivel-Abbott explained that once the girls learn about all the things Girl Scouts offers, they are already excited about starting their journey. Whether they are eager to come to create some crafts, do a service project, sell cookies, go camping, or even set a goal for a more extensive trip put on by GSUSA to another country.

In September of 2021, girls were invited to see what Girl Scouts offered throughout the community. During the event, girls made slime, built party bags for the food pantry and Dakota Horizons staff visited with parents.

Nankivel-Abbott noted that the first project is cookie season and crushing sales goals. Then, Daisy Troop (kindergarten – first grade) starts their Petal journey to earn badges.

Brownies (2nd-3rd grade) are deciding on a service project to do this year in the community. In years past, they have built benches on the main street in Parker and made tie blankets for cancer patients.

Juniors (4th -5th grade) are planning their overnight party to Celebrate Earth Hour, a night where we turn all the lights off for one hour in awareness of saving energy and other resources.

“We are lucky also to have a few cadets (6th grade+) this year. Being the oldest group, they get to guide their Girl Scout journey and decide what their year will look consist of,” commented Nankivel-Abbott.

All of the girls are also looking forward to attending the Wall Lake Girl Scout Camp this year. Many have been multiple years in a row and enjoy it.

Nankivel-Abbott commented that the most prominent thing people can do is buy cookies. The cookie sales fund the troop and girl activities, but the girls learn so much from cookies sales. Many of them will tell you their favorite thing about Girl Scouts selling cookies. Selling cookies is a chance for the girl to run a business, set goals and have fun.

She explained that when people purchase cookies to get to know the Girl Scouts, just a tiny conversation can help the girl grow and learn through the process.

“These girls are our future, and together, we can help shape them to make it brighter,” said Nankivel-Abbott.

The newest addition to the Girl Scout cookie line is Adventurefuls. Indulgent brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel flavored crème with a hint of sea salt. National favorites Caramel Chocolate Chip, gluten-free chewy cookies with rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt. Caramel deLites | Samoas, crisp cookies with caramel, coconut, and chocolaty stripes. Girl Scout S’mores, crunchy graham sandwich cookies with chocolate and marshmallow filling. Do-si-dos | Peanut Butter Sandwich, crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling. Thin Mints, crisp, chocolate cookies dipped in a delicious mint chocolaty coating. Lemonades, tasty, refreshing shortbread cookies topped with a tangy lemon-flavored icing. Shortbread | Trefoils, traditional shortbread cookies baked in the iconic Girl Scout trefoil shape.

With having 26 girls in the troop, what makes the troop so successful?

“I have got to give most of the credit to our girls. We have the best group of girls who are respectful and focused at meetings. The second reason for success year after year is our parents/caregivers, who are actively involved in their daughter’s journey,” stated Nankivel-Abbott.

Girl Scouts is a family commitment and having that support from their parents and caregivers is key to the girl’s success. The final piece of the puzzle for success is our wonderful community.