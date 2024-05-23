Meet the new Turner County Veterans Officer

Craig VanderZee working at the Veterans Services. (Photo/Monique Hurtado) Monique R. Hurtado | Writer After the retirement of Tom Sparrow earlier this year, the Commissioners were in search for a new candidate to take his place. They found the perfect candidate, in longtime Turner County resident, Craig VanderZee.Craig VanderZee has been devotedly married to his…