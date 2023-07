More than 80 youth taking swimming lessons in Wakonda

Children in Level 3 practice treading water in the deep end during lessons at the Wakonda Pool (photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples | writer With hot, favorable weather this year, there’s been a great turnout for swimming lessons this season at the Wakonda Pool. Eighty-five children from Wakonda, Viborg, Irene, and Volin have been taking lessons…