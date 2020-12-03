Moving Turner County EMS departments into the future

During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting Commissioner Mick Miller and Dr. Denise Hanish agreed to start creating an EMS committee that would represent Turner County. (Photo/Dawn Rye )

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, Commissioner Mick Miller and Dr. Denise Hanish, Medical Director of the Centerville, Viborg and Hurley Ambulance met to discuss creating an EMS committee.

South Dakota EMS Director Marty Link, who joined via Zoom, said there are some great opportunities and challenges. He noted in 2018, there was a statewide survey that targeted the city and county officials to receive a better grasp of local EMS (Emergency Medical Service) knowledge. After visiting with EMS officials, Link commented that it provided a lot of detail and improved EMS across the state.

Consulting representative John Decknell explained his company has been working with the EMS in South Dakota for the last 10 years and just completed a study in Turner County of the five EMS departments. He said they work with EMS across the United States, but mostly in the Great Plains.

“We are pretty confident that we are deeply immersed and studying it and trying to find the best answers going forward,” commented Decknell.

Miller said the discussion was initiated from the local EMT departments’ stories regarding positive COVID patients. He noted Sharon Jacobson informed him patients were sitting for long periods before being transferred.

Link explained from the information he gathered it was a miscommunication between the local responders and dispatch. He said when COVID came out, the state took some immediate steps but had concerns with smaller towns with minimal staff. Link commented the government knew that COVID would stress the local responders’ capacity. He said they contracted with large ambulance departments for the sole reason that they could help the smaller EMS departments. Link explained when a patient was COVID positive, the local EMS would reach out to the extensive EMS services to transport the patient to the hospital. He commented that’s not the case, the goal of the large EMS was to be used as a supplemental if the local EMS couldn’t respond.

Hanish explained she meets with the Hurley Ambulance, Centerville and Viborg Ambulance and during the discussion, there is a lack of volunteers and the resources to continue coverage. She noted with many of the volunteers being older, it’s’ harder to find new volunteers.

Link said when COVID started, there was a 13.66 percent reduction in annual call volume from January to April compared to 2019. He noted the percent is a good thing; however, they also noticed that many EMS departments are volunteers due to the concerns of COVID. He commented there was a 30 percent loss in the workforce during COVID in the active force. For example, Link said there are 15 people on their roster and only five of those people go on most of those calls.

He questioned if the smaller communities are having issues with the EMS departments not having enough crew, how do they increase that capacity? In a survey, Link said 29 percent of the EMS departments reported missed calls and some reported delayed calls. He commented the goal is to identify where the opportunities across the state that the EMS departments can make a difference. Link noted the last thing they want to do is decrease the quality of care and have the economic balance.

“We are really trying to be sensitive to the EMS providers to the city and county officials and the citizens of South Dakota,” said Link.

He continued, “How do we find that balance where we can find a system that is fully functional and everybody gets the same appropriate care across the state.”

Decknell noted that even though the Department of Health licensed the ambulance services, there is no local jurisdiction responsible for providing ambulance services.

For example, if the EMS departments in Turner County decided not to service the county anymore, there is nothing set up to provide the backup service needed. Decknell commented all the Turner County ambulance departments have a specific territory they respond to even though the state does not designate those areas. He noted that if an ambulance service doesn’t answer, the next closest ambulance allows a more significant burden on the community’s few volunteers.

He said the trendline of active people on the ambulance departments across the state of South Dakota is down. If the tread line were projected out to the next five years, Turner County would not likely have five ambulance services. Decknell said the ambulance service responds to 550 calls a year, which equals two calls a day. He explained the only way it works for a county to have five ambulance services is the highest cost of any business is labor. Decknell noted with free work labor, the county can have five ambulance services. He commented the younger generation is not volunteering at the same rate. Decknell said they are encouraged to think about ensuring that residents have an ambulance covered in the future.

“Our concern for the county is the same as what happens when calls come in and the ambulance can’t find a crew to respond,” explained Decknell.

Decknell said in the future, the county would have to subsidize the 550 calls that are not enough to fund one full-time ambulance. He said a gradual way the county can move towards volunteer ambulance to a full-time ambulance service. Decknell noted as a county commissioner, they need to think about how they would guide the process when a call can’t be responded to. He said a simple way would be for the county to invest a small amount of time and resources to create an EMS council. Decknell explained the committee would understand the response system and start structuring the EMS departments to cover an area when there are limited volunteers.