Parker FFA students celebrate FFA week

By | Posted April 1st, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

Recently, the Parker FFA students celebrated FFA week during National Ag Week to help promote agriculture in everyday life. FFA and National Ag programs encourage people to understand how food is produced and the essential role of agriculture to maintain a strong economy. 

According to Parker FFA advisor Kelly Dunkelberger, there are 95 members between seventh and 12th grade. FFA week is celebrated in February to raise awareness of the role FFA plays in developing agriculture and its leaders. She said it’s essential to celebrate FFA Week because it not only gets other students excited about joining, it helps Parker’s students celebrate FFA and National Ag Week to promote the agricultural industry. 

Students had the opportunity to celebrate both FFA and National Ag Week last week because it works better with the students’ schedule. Students dressed up as farmers, wore pajamas, drove tractors to school and learned about farm animals during the petting zoo. 

This year senior Jenna Even did her senior project on farm safety to incorporate safety to the elementary students during the petting zoo. 

Every year the FFA students host a pancake feed and a record number of community members and 140 students enjoyed pancakes to show their support. On Thursday, March 25, a record number of students drove their tractors to school, and Dunkelberger’s goal is to continue to grow the number of participants.

Comments are closed.

  • Construction project to begin on S.D. Highway 19

    April 1st, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, crews will begin a $4.3 million federally funded […]

    DENR provides funding for Chancellor wastewater projects

    April 1st, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) announced the Board of Water and […]

    Accident north of Parker kills one

    April 1st, 2021
    by

    MONROE – A 42-year-old Sioux Falls man has been identified as the person who died last Monday night, March 22, […]

    Hurley Fire Department received South Dakota Fund grant

    March 24th, 2021
    by

    CELEBRATING WORLD DOWN SYNDROME DAY

    March 24th, 2021
    by

  • Commissioners accept deputy resignation

    March 24th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County Commissioner meeting, a motion was made to accept deputy Jared Overweg’s […]

    Obtaining a concealed permit for Turner County

    March 24th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer People have guns for various reasons that extend beyond hunting, personal defense, exercising citizens’ rights, recreational […]

    SEFP offers help to businesses

    March 24th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer  Someone looking to start their own business knows a lot can go wrong if they don’t […]

    Proposed events center by the numbers

    March 24th, 2021
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Editor’s note: In last week’s two articles, one from the city council meeting and one […]

    Proposed events center to be built in Parker

    March 17th, 2021
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor A month ago, when Parker Mayor Ron Nelson contacted a small group of citizens with […]

  • What’s Happening

    Lee Chedester

    74  Thursday, March 25 Parker  Lee Edward Chedester was born on Nov. 6, 1946, to Brainard and Virginia (Gregson) Chedester […]

    State wrestling held

    Pee-wee wrestlers advance

    Several pee-wee wrestlers advanced recently to head to the state competition and represent Parker in their weight class.  Region 5 […]