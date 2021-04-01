Parker FFA students celebrate FFA week

Dawn Rye | Writer

Recently, the Parker FFA students celebrated FFA week during National Ag Week to help promote agriculture in everyday life. FFA and National Ag programs encourage people to understand how food is produced and the essential role of agriculture to maintain a strong economy.

According to Parker FFA advisor Kelly Dunkelberger, there are 95 members between seventh and 12th grade. FFA week is celebrated in February to raise awareness of the role FFA plays in developing agriculture and its leaders. She said it’s essential to celebrate FFA Week because it not only gets other students excited about joining, it helps Parker’s students celebrate FFA and National Ag Week to promote the agricultural industry.

Students had the opportunity to celebrate both FFA and National Ag Week last week because it works better with the students’ schedule. Students dressed up as farmers, wore pajamas, drove tractors to school and learned about farm animals during the petting zoo.

This year senior Jenna Even did her senior project on farm safety to incorporate safety to the elementary students during the petting zoo.

Every year the FFA students host a pancake feed and a record number of community members and 140 students enjoyed pancakes to show their support. On Thursday, March 25, a record number of students drove their tractors to school, and Dunkelberger’s goal is to continue to grow the number of participants.