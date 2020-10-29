Parker-Marion Troop raising funds for Turner County Food Pantry

By | Posted October 29th, 2020 |

Pack #648 going door to door
On Friday, Oct. 23, Parker Boy Scouts Jacob Bult, Elijiah Voorhees and Brody Niezwaag went door to door, handing out flyers regarding the food drive campaign. The food drive began Saturday, Oct. 24 and ends Saturday, Oct. 31. After the campaign, all donations will be delivered to food pantries selected by the donors.

The Sioux Council, Boy Scouts of America, is once again helping to meet the less fortunate need in the area through the collection of financial contributions to benefit local food pantries. Donations can be made at https://www.siouxcouncil.org/content/87067/Scouting- For-Food. Once online, donors can choose from 40 different local food banks to support the Scouting for Food drive from Saturday, Oct. 24- Saturday, Oct. 31. After the campaign, donations will be delivered to those food pantries selected by the donors in November, just in time to help families for the holidays.
“Current events are seeing a greater need for the food pantries and the Sioux Council is honored to help those in need. In talking with food pantry administrators, they can purchase as-much-as 10X the amount of food with monetary donation compared to direct food donations,” Pete Carteaux, Council Program Director for the Sioux Council said, “So, not only is this a safer option for our Scouts to help the community during COVID-19, but it will also provide a greater impact on those in need.”
Parker Troop Leader Jess Niezwaarg explained Parker and Marion have a conjoined pack, Pack 648 (kindergarten-fifth grade). However, there are not enough boys to participate in the sixth-12th grade group. Due to COVID, they are asking the community to donate online to the Turner County Food Pantry.
Niezwaag explained that donors who still want to contribute food are able to do so. City offices will have boxes for troop members Brody Niezwaag, Gage Weiler, Aubree Weiler, Gage Rebelein and Chase Rebelein of Parker and Takeda Melloon, Michael Blau, Adeline Blau, Bentley Carda, Brayden Carda, Elijah Voorhees and Jude Erickson from the Marion troop.

Comments are closed.

  • What’s next for Parker School

    October 29th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Parker School Board informational meeting to the public, board members addressed the community […]

    First snow of the season

    October 29th, 2020
    by

    With consistent light to moderate snowfall in the Midwest, Turner County received approximately four inches of snow from Saturday, Oct. […]

    Highway Superintendent addresses culvert concerns

    October 29th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, Commissioner Mick Miller addressed concerns regarding burning corn stalks. […]

    Local father-son duo take part in sequel short film

    October 29th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer A local father-son duo was given the opportunity to take part in a short film squeal […]

    Marion American Legion to host soup-sandwich event

    October 29th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The Marion American Legion members will host their annual soup-sandwich event Wednesday, Nov. 11 and all […]

  • Turner County residents to cast their vote during general election

    October 21st, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer As the 2020 general election date is fast approaching, voters will head to the polls on […]

    Full Circle Dairy approved for amended conditional use permit

    October 21st, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Tuner County planning and zoning meeting, a motion was made to approve the […]

    Full Circle Dairy requesting 7,000 head dairy

    October 21st, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, A1 Development Solutions updated the board on Full Circle […]

    Parker School Board addresses “Return to Learn” handbook regarding COVID

    October 21st, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s school board meeting a motion was made to change the verbiage in the […]

    Senior Citizens holding strong despite COVID

    October 21st, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Fifty years ago, senior citizens in and around Parker started working to create a senior […]

  • What’s Happening

    Dorothy Neuberger

    95 Thursday, Oct. 22 Canistota Dorothy Ferne Bormann was born on April 3, 1925 to Henry and Anna (Nelson) Bormann […]

    Gregory John Koller

    69 Friday, Oct. 23 Marion Our sweet Greggy never met a person that he didn’t love. Many people were touched, simply […]

    Gerry Benney-Magnuson

    92 Thursday, Oct. 23 Marion Geraldine Ann (Koller) Benney-Magnuson was born on July 5, 1928 on a farm southeast of Parker. […]