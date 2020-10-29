Parker-Marion Troop raising funds for Turner County Food Pantry

Pack #648 going door to door

On Friday, Oct. 23, Parker Boy Scouts Jacob Bult, Elijiah Voorhees and Brody Niezwaag went door to door, handing out flyers regarding the food drive campaign. The food drive began Saturday, Oct. 24 and ends Saturday, Oct. 31. After the campaign, all donations will be delivered to food pantries selected by the donors.

The Sioux Council, Boy Scouts of America, is once again helping to meet the less fortunate need in the area through the collection of financial contributions to benefit local food pantries. Donations can be made at https://www.siouxcouncil.org/content/87067/Scouting- For-Food. Once online, donors can choose from 40 different local food banks to support the Scouting for Food drive from Saturday, Oct. 24- Saturday, Oct. 31. After the campaign, donations will be delivered to those food pantries selected by the donors in November, just in time to help families for the holidays.

“Current events are seeing a greater need for the food pantries and the Sioux Council is honored to help those in need. In talking with food pantry administrators, they can purchase as-much-as 10X the amount of food with monetary donation compared to direct food donations,” Pete Carteaux, Council Program Director for the Sioux Council said, “So, not only is this a safer option for our Scouts to help the community during COVID-19, but it will also provide a greater impact on those in need.”

Parker Troop Leader Jess Niezwaarg explained Parker and Marion have a conjoined pack, Pack 648 (kindergarten-fifth grade). However, there are not enough boys to participate in the sixth-12th grade group. Due to COVID, they are asking the community to donate online to the Turner County Food Pantry.

Niezwaag explained that donors who still want to contribute food are able to do so. City offices will have boxes for troop members Brody Niezwaag, Gage Weiler, Aubree Weiler, Gage Rebelein and Chase Rebelein of Parker and Takeda Melloon, Michael Blau, Adeline Blau, Bentley Carda, Brayden Carda, Elijah Voorhees and Jude Erickson from the Marion troop.