Parker Public Library receives star rating

In December, the Parker Public Library received a four-star rating from the Library Journal Index of Public Library Service and is once again considered a Star Library. In 2016, the library received a three-star rating. This is the 14th year in which LJ has scored U.S. public libraries on the LJ Index of Public Library Service and awarded Star Library ratings.

This year, 5,608 U.S. public libraries qualified to be rated in the Index. In this edition, there are 262 Star Libraries, each receiving three-Star, four-Star, or five-Star designations.

Only eight SD public libraries received a rating – Beresford with a rating of five-stars, Parker, Freeman, Centerville, Platte, and Lemon with a rating of four-stars, and Parkston and Britton with a rating of three-stars.

The four measures that are used to calculate the rating of a library include library visits, circulation, program attendance, and public Internet computer use. The library’s four measures were compared to the peer group’s averages. The LJ Index uses expenditures as a way to group libraries into peer groups, rather than grading libraries on the number of resources they receive and utilize. There are 9 expenditure groups.

In order for a library to be eligible for a star rating, the library must meet the Institute of Museum and Library Services’ definition of a public library, have a service area of at least 1,000 population, have total operating expenditures of at least $10,000, and annually report the four measures.