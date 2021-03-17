Parker School Phase I addition set for spring

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Parker School board meeting, the Phase I project was discussed. According to the board, bids would be accepted in April and demolition would start in May.

Business Manager Jim Vogel explained the school received some estimates from Koch Hazard’s, Keith Thompson. In Phase I, back in January’s meeting, the estimated cost to $5,854,33.00. However, overall, the estimated cost is down $79,000 on Phase I. Vogel said in Phase I it doesn’t include bid alternates.

The Phase II project final design is undecided when it comes to cost estimates. The most significant expansion in the phase is the CTE shop with a lower cost per square foot building.

Vogel noted if the board wanted to make changes to Phase II, this would be the time to make changes.

Superintendent Donavan DeBoer stated that the process is invaluable for what he is learning and how he grows as the district’s superintendent. When the process first started, he was amazed at how much detail Koch Hazard was looking for upfront what the school wanted. As the school worked through those wish list items, the number increased, but some also became needs. He noted the board talked about eliminating an elevator in the 1938 addition. Currently, the board has the opportunity to bring those three classrooms down, including the science lab. All the wish list items the council has worked through the past six weeks need to be part of the renovation process.

DeBoer said the budget would be tight and to continue to come up with those wish list items and determine what’s essential and what can be eliminated. The district has to be careful on what they decide for Phase I knowing there is a Phase II to follow.

“We definitely don’t want to build ourselves out of being able to build three walls on a gym. We kinda need the fourth wall,” commented DeBoer.

President Jason Chester said the most significant cost change would be the renovation of the 1956 and 1962 addition because it would be completely new infrastructure with a 25-year plan. The design addresses all the concerns, especially the ventilation issue.

Vogel explained they are dropping the ceilings through the 56 and 62 addition to replace the ductwork, including ventilation, HVAC and electrical. Hopefully, when the project is complete, they would have classrooms that range in temperatures.

DeBoer said that also includes new storage in the classrooms and moving whiteboards or bulletin boards.

“New building in an old skin is really all that it’s going to be,” stated Vogel.

Board member Ransom Jones said it sounds like the district is bringing up the old building to modern standards that the new facility will have.

DeBoer noted last week’s discussion was the internal structure of IT servers, wiring and phone system to tie it into 1950 equipment.

Jones stated it’s a tremendous improvement for the entire district.