School board reviews Koch Hazard survey

During last week’s Parker School Board meeting, board members Erin Anderson and Greg Simmermon listen while Superintendent Donavan DeBoer reviews Koch Hazard’s survey. photo/Dawn Rye

Dawn Rye| Writer

During last week’s Parker School Board meeting, the board discussed Koch Hazard’s survey and teacher concerns about getting more time to prepare for school.

Superintendent Donavan DeBoer said there would be 25 new hand-sanitizing stations in the hallways. He explained also that the school doesn’t have a ton of projects that they are working on.

DeBoer noted the school has reviewed the Koch Hazard survey.

He explained after talking with school board president Jason Chester and board member Ransom Jones they are on the same page as the board. DeBoer said the first step is what the board wants to commit to for a dollar amount. He noted he was looking for a timeline from the board. He believes sooner is better than later. DeBoer said that he had heard a positive response in the community. He noted however, a meeting needs to be held to receive their feedback. Until then, the board requires to have their conversation on what they want things to look like in the future.

Board member Erin Anderson asked what it would like with an opt-out on different scenarios?

Business manager Jim Vogel said Jerry Spethman of Omaha would be present when the board gets together to talk bonds and taxes. He explained the difference between capital outlay certificates or a bond.

Anderson noted the driving factor to see those different scenarios on the dollar amount. Chester said he thought in the ballpark of $10 million before capital outlay runs out, theoretically.

Vogel explained it would be closer to $8 million. He said if there were $2 million set aside, it would drop the price to an acceptable levy. He noted this would $3.00 a thousand that tie your hands, leaving no flexibility with another project.

DeBoer commented the board should feel safe with their opinion because everybody needs to hear different views on where the board stands.

He said the school has to discuss it in an open session and it has to happen sometime.

Anderson noted having the data available would help her.

Jones said he agrees to having an actual date where the board can each come and present their opinion on the building project. He explained once the decision is made, they can show it to the community.

Principal Janelle Johnson said teachers are concerned with COVID and what may happen with remote learning. She explained teachers are asking for time and collaboration.

Anderson asked what kind of a specific time and collaboration?

Johnson noted the teachers want more time to work with tech tools and ideas to help them with remote learning. She said more options to work with Google too. Johnson explained teachers want to look into better remote learning resources.

She said some teachers are concerned about how they would manage classroom discipline during remote learning? Johnson noted that would be something she would look at.

Jones question if the teacher’s goals were obtainable for collaboration?

Johnson said a teacher explicitly asked when students come in on Fridays that the leave afternoons be left open for collaboration.

DeBoer noted the school had tried the last couple of years to move towards collaboration on Friday’s. He said that time is something their teachers don’t get a lot of. DeBoer explained because of the school set up with kindergarten – 12th grade, the teachers don’t get time together. He commented the teachers like talking with each other and gaining ideas.

DeBoer said the school did send out a survey that included questions for remote learning, wearing a mask and overall approval for the COVID plan. He noted 170 commented on the COVID plan, 84 percent were satisified, 13 percent were ok and three percent were dissatisfied.

“That’s a pretty good win for us, I think,” commented DeBoer.

He explained 53 percent would have their students wear a mask in high traffic areas, 15 percent want students to wear a mask all day and 32 percent said their students would not wear a mask.

He said he believes some of those numbers will change once things get started.

