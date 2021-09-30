It was another successful Summer Reading Program at the Parker Public Library! There were 101 participants who together read nearly 61,000 minutes! The library hosted several exciting events that included the Summer Reading Kick Off at the park, Vet Presentation by local veterinarian Josh Steinbart, two Pre-School Story Times, Zoo Mobile from the Great Plains Zoo, Lisa Laird and her dog Stanley who presented a story time that included magic, tricks and ventriloquism, Read with Stanley the Dog, and a K-9 Demonstration by the SD Highway Patrol. The final event was the Reading Party. A Magic Show was provided for all program participants. They also received a sack of prizes and snacks to reward them for their great job of reading. A total of 677 people attended these events. The library also provided some fun Take & Make Kits during the program.

The Parker Public Library and the all the summer reading participants would like to thank the Stephanie Miller Davis Charitable Grant Fund of the SD Community Foundation and the following businesses for their donations. With their support, the library was able to have a program that kids, and families enjoy, and more importantly, a program that keeps kids motivated to read all summer long.

605 Building Center

Benney Motors

Bones Elevator

Brad Carlson Insurance

Countryside Sporting Goods

Dandelion Wishes

First Savings Bank

Get ‘N Go

Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel

Subway

Jones Food Center

Kelley’s Bar

Luke Heating, Cooling, & Plumbing-Marion

Mark Kasten Insurance

Nancy’s Natural Healing

Parker Ford

Parker Pharmacy

Parker Vet Clinic

PE Group

Pioneer Memorial Hospital & Health Services

Camping World of Sioux Falls