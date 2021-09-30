It was another successful Summer Reading Program at the Parker Public Library! There were 101 participants who together read nearly 61,000 minutes! The library hosted several exciting events that included the Summer Reading Kick Off at the park, Vet Presentation by local veterinarian Josh Steinbart, two Pre-School Story Times, Zoo Mobile from the Great Plains Zoo, Lisa Laird and her dog Stanley who presented a story time that included magic, tricks and ventriloquism, Read with Stanley the Dog, and a K-9 Demonstration by the SD Highway Patrol. The final event was the Reading Party. A Magic Show was provided for all program participants. They also received a sack of prizes and snacks to reward them for their great job of reading. A total of 677 people attended these events. The library also provided some fun Take & Make Kits during the program.
The Parker Public Library and the all the summer reading participants would like to thank the Stephanie Miller Davis Charitable Grant Fund of the SD Community Foundation and the following businesses for their donations. With their support, the library was able to have a program that kids, and families enjoy, and more importantly, a program that keeps kids motivated to read all summer long.
605 Building Center
Benney Motors
Bones Elevator
Brad Carlson Insurance
Countryside Sporting Goods
Dandelion Wishes
First Savings Bank
Get ‘N Go
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel
Subway
Jones Food Center
Kelley’s Bar
Luke Heating, Cooling, & Plumbing-Marion
Mark Kasten Insurance
Nancy’s Natural Healing
Parker Ford
Parker Pharmacy
Parker Vet Clinic
PE Group
Pioneer Memorial Hospital & Health Services
Camping World of Sioux Falls