Summer, Sports, Fun

Melissa Schultz | Writer

As winter is finally coming to an end, many local businesses are getting ready to start summer leagues for bowling, golfing, darts, pool and many other summer league sports. Summer activities are a great way for people to get out to hang out with friends and make new ones. Summer sports provide a place where people can enjoy some true competition or just play for fun. You can break your own personal record or you can enjoy a refreshing beverage to wind down from a busy workday.

On Monday nights, many local establishments offer a woman’s pool league. Each team consists of three pool shooters and they travel a local circuit. If you are interested in joining a team, subbing, or starting your own team, contact one of the following businesses or send a text to 605-929-8831. Teams play out of the Chancellor Bar, The Hurley Bar, Kelly’s, and TJ Kerner’s of Parker, The Davis Bar, The Only One in Lennox and The Lennox Legion.

If you are interested in shooting darts or joining the Pink Ladies, contact the bar owner for more information.

Many area bars put on corn hole (bean bags) tournaments randomly that people can sign up for. Two Turner County businesses are offering corn hole tournaments on a regular schedule this summer. Bean bag enthusiasts can sign up at either TJ Kerner’s of Parker or Mushy’s of Centerville. Mushy’s holds bean bag tournaments on Tuesday and Wednesday nights starting at 7 p.m.

There is a Co-ed softball team that plays in Marion. The teams will play Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. in Marion at the softball diamonds in the park. Contact 605-682-8827 to sign up.

Summer is the perfect time to hit the course, of course. ParMar golf course is located between Marion and Parker and also is host to leagues as well as open course play.