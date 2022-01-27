February 3, 1959

“…but February made me shiver, with every paper I’d deliver. Bad news on the doorstep. I couldn’t take one more step. I can’t remember if I cried, when I read about his widowed bride. But something touched me deep inside, the day the music died.” The words of Don McLean have become synonymous with the song about that day, a day that is earmarked with national recognition.

February 3, 1959 was the tragic day rock-n-roll sensations Buddy Holly, J.P. Richardson a.k.a “The Big Bopper”, and Ritchie Valens died in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa. Country legend Waylon Jennings was also scheduled to be on that plane but gave up his seat to Richardson because he was sick with the flu.

Holly, who was just 22 at the time, proposed to his wife on their first date. Maria was pregnant at the time of the crash and miscarried shortly after his death. Richardson also left behind a pregnant wife, Adrianne, who gave birth to a son, Jay Perry two months later. Ritchie Valens was 17 years old.

Holly was known for hits, including “That’ll Be the Day” and “Peggy Sue.”

Richardson, was a Texas songwriter and radio DJ with the catchy tune “Chantilly Lace.”

The three singers had each signed on to be part of “The Winter Dance Party” tour, which had a hectic schedule of 24 concerts in the Midwest over three weeks. By this time, Holly had enough of their freezing, unreliable tour bus and decided to hire a plane from a local flying service to take them to the next gig in Moorhead, Minnesota.

Holly’s life has been the subject of numerous books and films, including the 1978 movie The Buddy Holly Story starring Gary Busey.

Valens was also immortalized on the big screen with the 1987 film La Bamba with Lou Diamond Phillips as the teen singer.

Richardson has lived on through his music, featured on countless soundtracks. His son also spent years preserving his father’s legacy by performing as the Big Bopper Jr. before his death in 2013.

While today, most consider the entire song “American Pie” to have been written about that day, it is merely the beginning of McLean’s nostalgic look back at days gone by, watching chapters in his life close and the changes that come with time. The song starts out about a young boy who dreams of becoming a music legend, delivering papers in the 50’s, with the news of the fatal crash. McLean was devastated over Holly’s death; it created a sense of grief that lived inside. With the opening verse of American Pie, “A long, long time ago. I can still remember how that music used to make me smile. And I knew if I had my chance that I could make those people dance, and maybe they’d be happy for a while.”

McLean always felt that except for the first verse, the song’s lyrics were considered poetry references to many other icons in the music industry like Bob Dylan referred to as the “jester” in a coat he borrowed from James Dean, and Janis Joplin as the “girl who sang the blues”. Other monumental references in the hit include the Kennedy assassination trial, “the courtroom was adjourned, no verdict was returned” and the Charles Manson murders “Helter Skelter in a summer shelter”.

Released only two years after the decade had ended, “American Pie” marks the first inkling of 1960s nostalgia, paving the way for Happy Days, American Graffiti and Grease. One thing for sure, American Pie is a classic work of art, and this music will never die.

