This is only a drill

By | Posted September 30th, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

A full-scale exercise is a lengthy event creating real-life scenarios using equipment and personnel upon an actual event. 

On Thursday, Sept. 30, around 4 p.m., Turner County Emergency Manager Brad Georgeson will be conducting a full scale fire exercise at the courthouse with local first responders.

He said the full scale is a grant requirement for the state for the LEMPG (Local Emergency Management Performance Grant). This grant provides state, local, tribal and territorial emergency management agencies with the resources required to implement the National Preparedness System and works toward the National Preparedness Goal of a secure and resilient nation. 

During the Turner County Courthouse event, the hazard plan will be in place to help with the evacuation of staff members for the fire drill. Other area emergency managers from Lake, Lincoln and Union Counties will help ensure the county hazard plan is in place. 

There will also be simulation smoke in some rooms in the courthouse to replicate a real fire for Parker firefighters. There will also be injured victims throughout the courthouse that the Parker ambulance crew will have to attend to their injuries.

