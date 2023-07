Three candidates running for Little Miss Cornstock title

Rosemary Ludke one of the three candidates for Little Miss Cornstalk Riva Sharples | Writer Candidates for the 2023 Little Miss Cornstock have been announced. Running this year for the title are three girls: six-year-old Aubrielle Johnston, daughter of Corey and Ari Johnston; four-year old Brecken Logue, daughter of Don and Jackie Logue; and three-year-old…