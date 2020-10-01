Transport deputy injured in line of duty

By | Posted October 1st, 2020 |

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor
On Tuesday, Sept. 22, after court in Turner County was over, a civilian transport deputy left the courthouse with two inmates in his patrol car. One of the inmates, Tyson Wessels, had been arrested after ramming two patrol cars, along with several other charges earlier in the month. After court last week, the transporter was headed back to Sioux Falls with the two inmates at about 3:45 p.m. on Interstate 29.
Sheriff Steven Luke explained that as the two inmates were being transported, Wessels, who was completely restrained, with both wrists, legs and a belly chain, somehow gained entry to the front of the vehicle. Wessels then took control of the patrol car and forced the transporter out, injuring him during the process. He then threw the transport deputy from the vehicle and took off east bound off the Harrisburg exit.
Luke explained that the transport officer called him immediately to let him know what happened and Luke quickly went to the scene. A passerby had called 911 and when Luke arrived the Tea Fire Department was on scene, followed quickly by the Lennox Ambulance. The Turner County Transport Officer was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital where he was treated and released later Tuesday night.
The other inmate, who was not involved in the situation, remained in the back seat of the patrol car. When Wessels abandoned the patrol car for a blue pickup by Worthing, the other inmate gained entry into the front of the patrol car and drove himself to the city hall in Worthing where he turned himself in.
On Friday night, Sept. 25, Wessels was arrested in Yankton.

Comments are closed.

  • Change to save citizens money

    October 1st, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor A couple of weeks ago the city of Parker voted to accept a single city-wide […]

    New side-by-side to be purchased

    October 1st, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, a motion was made to purchase a Polaris Ranger […]

    HELPING HANDS

    October 1st, 2020
    by

    Members of Hope Harbor, Parker, were out and about on Tuesday, Sept. 22 helping with Parker’s city wide cleanup. According […]

    Parker to offer free meals for students

    October 1st, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor On Monday, Sept. 28 the Parker School District announced that beginning Thursday, Oct. 1 through […]

    Grinnell Mutual awards $500 grant to Turner County Fair

    September 24th, 2020
    by

    Grinnell, Iowa — Through Grinnell Mutual’s Fairground Facelift initiative, Turner County Fair in Parker, will receive a $500 grant to […]

  • Ace Hardware taking shape

    September 24th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor The Meadows housing development on the edge of Parker is changing. The old Family Dollar […]

    Parker School board continues to discuss future growth options

    September 24th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Parker School Board meeting, the board discussed future building expansion options. Superintendent Donavan […]

    Coming Together

    September 24th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Thirteen-year-old Henry Niezwaag enjoys tinkering with motors on small engines, working with different model cars, fishing […]

    Honoring

    September 16th, 2020
    by

    What started as just an idea, came to fruition on Friday, Sept. 11 when Parker, Marion and Monroe fire departments […]

    Jans named interim Turner County Director of Equalization

    September 16th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, a motion was made after an executive session to […]

  • What’s Happening

    Charles “Chuck” Joffer

    86 Thursday, Sept. 24 Parker Charles Garrett Joffer was born on Sept. 1, 1934, to George and Marie (Hoekman) Joffer. […]

    Clara Still

    104 Thursday, Sept. 17 She was born on Aug. 9, 1916, the sixth of nine children, to Carl and Martha […]

    Luverne Langerock

    89 Friday, Sept. 25 Marion Luverne Arthur Langerock was born on Nov. 12, 1930, to Francis and Minnie (Dykstra) Langerock. […]