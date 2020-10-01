Transport deputy injured in line of duty

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, after court in Turner County was over, a civilian transport deputy left the courthouse with two inmates in his patrol car. One of the inmates, Tyson Wessels, had been arrested after ramming two patrol cars, along with several other charges earlier in the month. After court last week, the transporter was headed back to Sioux Falls with the two inmates at about 3:45 p.m. on Interstate 29.

Sheriff Steven Luke explained that as the two inmates were being transported, Wessels, who was completely restrained, with both wrists, legs and a belly chain, somehow gained entry to the front of the vehicle. Wessels then took control of the patrol car and forced the transporter out, injuring him during the process. He then threw the transport deputy from the vehicle and took off east bound off the Harrisburg exit.

Luke explained that the transport officer called him immediately to let him know what happened and Luke quickly went to the scene. A passerby had called 911 and when Luke arrived the Tea Fire Department was on scene, followed quickly by the Lennox Ambulance. The Turner County Transport Officer was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital where he was treated and released later Tuesday night.

The other inmate, who was not involved in the situation, remained in the back seat of the patrol car. When Wessels abandoned the patrol car for a blue pickup by Worthing, the other inmate gained entry into the front of the patrol car and drove himself to the city hall in Worthing where he turned himself in.

On Friday night, Sept. 25, Wessels was arrested in Yankton.