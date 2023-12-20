Viborg-Hurley High School Winter Music Concert enchants audience

The Viborg-Hurley Concert band directed by Mrs. Connor Brown. (photo/ Faydra Christensen) Faydra Christensen | Viborg-Hurley Writer The stage was set with Christmas spirit on Thursday, December 14, as Viborg-Hurley High School took center stage for their Winter Music Concert, under the direction of Mrs. Connor Brown and the accompaniment of Sharee Van Voorst.The evening…