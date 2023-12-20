The Viborg-Hurley Concert band directed by Mrs. Connor Brown. (photo/ Faydra Christensen) Faydra Christensen | Viborg-Hurley Writer The stage was set with Christmas spirit on Thursday, December 14, as Viborg-Hurley High School took center stage for their Winter Music Concert, under the direction of Mrs. Connor Brown and the accompaniment of Sharee Van Voorst.The evening…
Latest News
- December 21, 2023
- Christmas in the country
- Highway 46 finally open with temporary surfacing
- Prairie fire
- Packed house attends I-W Elementary Christmas concert
- Chancellor considering a neighborhood watch program
- Viborg-Hurley High School Winter Music Concert enchants audience
- Weekly Commissioners meeting
- Christmas church services around Turner County
- Barbara Jean Lundberg