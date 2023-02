Wine and beer tasting fundraiser this Friday in Wakonda

A Valentine’s Day-themed Wine and Beer-Tasting Fundraiser will be held to benefit St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Wakonda on Friday, Feb. 10. Everyone is invited to attend (photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples |Writer If you’re looking for a fun and romantic activity this weekend – and you’d like to contribute to a good cause at the…