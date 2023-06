Zimmerman joins Viborg Ambulance crew

Branden Zimmerman is the newest member of the Viborg Ambulance crew. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Writer The Viborg Ambulance is happy to welcome Branden Zimmerman to their crew! Branden lives in Viborg along with his wife Kelli, daughter Cami and son Caden, and has been employed by Poet in Hudson for the past eleven…