Father-daughter dance raises more than $1,000 for music department

Riva Sharples | Writer The popular Father-Daughter Dance, held Friday, April 19, at Irene-Wakonda High School raised $1,000 for the I-W Music Department. The event, for girls ages 4 to 12 and their dads or grandfathers, drew an attendance of 46 young ladies, plus their dad or grandpa.The event is a popular fundraiser for the…