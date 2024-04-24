Fourteen students participating in I-W All School Play

I-W freshman Duncan Sharples-Schmidt is surrounded by characters in a scene from the All-School Play, The Alibis. Here, Kaitlyn Tallman (left), Brecklyn Sherman, and Rose Smock rehearse a scene from the production (photo/submitted). Riva Sharples | Writer Fourteen students in grades seven through 12 are participating in this year’s All School Play at Irene-Wakonda. The…