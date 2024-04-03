Parker man pleads guilty to First Degree Manslaughter of an infant

Phillip Delaney Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Phillip Delaney of Parker pleaded guilty to First Degree Manslaughter, which resulted in the death of a four-month-old boy. In return he will serve only four and a half years in the State Penitentiary.Court reports indicate that Delaney became overwhelmed when the infant…