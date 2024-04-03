Purple Up Day is coming!

Watch for our special tribute to our military kids next week! Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The entire month of April is designated as the Month of the Military Child, but April 15 has a special place in that observance each year. Purple Up! is the observance among military families, military family support communities, and…

