Red Cross had blood drive in Marion School

Apr 24, 2024 | Home, News

Senior Hadley Luke is being prepared to donate blood. (photo/Al Astleford) Alan Astleford | Writer The Red Cross blood mobile was in Marion April 17 to collect blood from Donors. This was the second visit to Marion, the first was in the fall when Hadley Luke collected as part of her senior project. The collection…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register