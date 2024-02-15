Remembering Gerard

Emotions were high as Gerard’s family was presented with an engraved shotgun in his memory. Pictured (L-R) are his mom, Dawn Muller, cousin Tyler Lund, dad Paul Muller, Brady Faggard, and brother Orson Muller. (photo/submitted) Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor It has been two months since the Turner County community was struck with disbelief and…