The five- and six-years old group preform to “Under the Sea”. (photo/Monique Hurtado) Monique R. Hurtado | Writer A constant flow of people streamed into the Marion School gym excited to watch the dancers of Heidi Sue’s Dance Academy. The stage was set. It looked like a page from storybook. One by one, the seven…
Latest News
- CHS to buy eight Cargill Grain Elevators, including Parker
- National Volunteer Week is April 21-27
- New Pastor at Parker First Baptist
- Logue retiring after 50 years on Main Street
- Spring Recital in Marion
- Marion Fireman’s Fun Night
- Red Cross had blood drive in Marion School
- Fourteen students participating in I-W All School Play
- Father-daughter dance raises more than $1,000 for music department
- Spring music concert held at Irene-Wakonda