Making a splash

Work is underway at the Parker Public Pool in an effort to get the pool filled and open on Monday, June 15. The pool will open and will have certain restrictions. See the article for full details. (Photo/Sarah Ebeling)

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

sebeling@ncppub.com

Parker pool set to open mid June

Splashing summer fun will start in Parker on Monday, June 15 when the pool opens.

According to city finance officer Adam Jans, the pool will open at half capacity, which is 86 bodies. However, city officials have talked about starting at 50 and seeing what that looks like and if they can manage that number.

“A pool manager will be on duty at all times. If they feel 50 bodies is more than manageable, they will allow more,” said Jans.

Extra cleaning will also be taking place as staff will be disinfecting the deck and bathrooms a minimum of twice a day.

Another change will be that once individuals have checked in, kids will not be allowed to come and go on pool breaks and not allowed to go to the skate park or basketball court.

“Once they are in, they are in until they are ready to leave the pool,” Jans explained.

Although some communities are not opening their pools this summer, Jans noted that the main reason the council voted to allow Parker to open was to give kids something to do this summer.

He noted that guards and managers will do their best to keep distancing in mind, but parents who are concerned are encouraged to keep their children home.

“Another reason they decided to open is because Parker is not as densely populated as some of the bigger communities that have decided not to open,” said Jans.