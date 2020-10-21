101st annual crow hunt held

Shane Merrill | Sports

The annual Turner County Crow Hunt was held last Wednesday, Oct. 14. The hunt has survived many hardships, including wars, weather and shortages of ammunition in the early years. This year the hunt was dealt COVID-19, but went off without a hitch.

Overall, the numbers were hit and miss for many hunters, with many blaming severe winds gusting to over 40 miles per hour, as well as periodic rain showers dampening the hunt.

Early in the check in it appeared the Sandborn team had a clear advantage. Overall winner Kevin Andersen was the final group to check in, with 61 birds, putting the Clikeman squad over the top with a 195-183 advantage.

Leading the Clikeman team to victory was Andersen with 61, captain Carl Preheim/Mike Erickson with 40 and Shane Merrill/Jerry Sanner with 22. Mark Olson/Tony Herrick also had 18 while Ryan Preheim/Lee Berens had 17.

On the Sandborn side, captains Paul Reynolds/Eric Meyer had 57 while Bruce Haase/Lance Nogelmeir had 35 and Jay Sanner/Bob Fansin 30. Rounding out the top five were Mark Kasten/Tom Even with 16 while Matt Rand/Jason Tronbak and Perry Brown/Mike Deelstra with 10 each.

All teams were fed a meal at the Par-Mar Country Club with plans underway for the 102nd annual hunt.