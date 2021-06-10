Commission not happy with current firm

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, there was discussion on considering a new county engineer.

Commissioner Mark Kaufmann said he is not impressed with Johnson Engineering.

Highway Superintendent Kent Austin agreed. He explained the only reason they use Johnson Engineering is because of the pricing. He noted he might switch engineers for the bridge inspections. He explained Johnson Engineering is not getting the work Austin is required for him to perform.

Commissioner Tony Ciampa asked Austin if he has heard of a Bo Koupal? He said he lives over by the Lennox exit and has reached out to him once about being the county engineer.

Austin stated he had eliminated Johnson Engineering from the county surveys and he is using Meyer Land Surveying for full depth mills. Currently, Johnson Engineering is the county bridge inspection engineer. However, Austin can choose from a recommended list for future bridge engineers.

Austin said he also received a letter from Holloway Construction stating the abutments on the Marion bridge were considered unsafe. He noted he forwarded the information to the Dolton Township board.

Chairman Mick Miller asked if the deal was over?

Austin explained that the bridge is off the inventory list when it comes to the county being involved. It would be on Dolton Township for any future work.