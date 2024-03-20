Don’t miss “Passion and the Cross,” featuring local performers

Forty-eight children are part of the cast of “Passion and the Cross,” including more than a dozen from the New Era readership area. Here, children learn a lesson from Jesus during “Passion and the Cross” (photo/provided). Riva Sharples | Writer Fifteen adults and children from the New Era readership area are part of a cast…

