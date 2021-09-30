Honoring teachers with a “Top bird award”

By | Posted September 30th, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

Chances are everyone has been impacted by a teacher in more than one way. Teachers put in an inspirational amount of work each day to better the lives of the students. This year, Parker Principal Janelle Johnson and Dean of Students John Silvernail wanted to show their appreciation for all the staff by presenting a “Top bird award” to each teacher nominated.

Silvernail said the “Top bird award” conceived during a conversation with Johnson in her office when he noticed all the awards she obtained when she was teaching. He explained he remembers a “Billy Bob” fish award teachers received in Lennox and the duo agreed they should honor the staff in Parker. The team developed a plan and Johnson happened to have a stuffed pheasant available that is where the idea came from for the “Top bird award.” 

To earn the “Top bird award,” Johnson and Silvernail consider the staff as a “whole” and think about teachers going above and beyond. Teachers are honored with the award and some candy during the staff meeting. 

He noted that band teacher Mindee Birnstiehl received the “Top bird award” because of all the opportunities and how she inspires students to do their best before and after school with music.

Comments are closed.

  • Successful summer reading program at the Parker Public Library

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    It was another successful Summer Reading Program at the Parker Public Library!  There were 101 participants who together read nearly […]

    Twisted Pine Lodge now open

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Welcome to Twisted Pine Lodge, where family and friends can spend a lazy afternoon connecting by […]

    This is only a drill

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer A full-scale exercise is a lengthy event creating real-life scenarios using equipment and personnel upon an […]

    Homecoming wrap-up

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Parker Homecoming events included field day, a parade, and football. Each Field Day was organized by […]

    Parker welcomes new chiropractor

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Many people don’t understand how the chiropractic world works; they only assume they treat back pain. […]

  • Parker FFA Land Judging Contest

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The Parker FFA is participating in SD Agricutltural Education Land Judging Contest. On September 16 […]

    `Swan Lake’ development denied

    September 22nd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer It all came down to the details when the Turner County board of commissioners met regarding […]

    Parker City Council regular meeting held

    September 22nd, 2021
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The regular meeting of the Parker City Council was held on Monday evening, September 13 […]

    Parker vendor fair spawns return of the Turtle Races

    September 22nd, 2021
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Turtle Days is an event that started back in the 70’s in Parker.  It was […]

    Parts shortage will keep auto parts rising

    September 22nd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Back in the spring, it appeared a shortage of computer chips had sent auto prices soaring. […]

  • What’s Happening

    Pheasants fall in homecoming clash

    Shane Merrill | Sports The Parker football team welcomed Sioux Valley to town last Friday night, facing off against the […]

    7th grade runner-up at Wagner

    Chester, Baltic top Parker in conference volleyball

    Shane Merrill | Sports The Parker volleyball team continued another tough stretch last week, facing off against conference foes Chester […]