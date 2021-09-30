Honoring teachers with a “Top bird award”

Dawn Rye | Writer

Chances are everyone has been impacted by a teacher in more than one way. Teachers put in an inspirational amount of work each day to better the lives of the students. This year, Parker Principal Janelle Johnson and Dean of Students John Silvernail wanted to show their appreciation for all the staff by presenting a “Top bird award” to each teacher nominated.

Silvernail said the “Top bird award” conceived during a conversation with Johnson in her office when he noticed all the awards she obtained when she was teaching. He explained he remembers a “Billy Bob” fish award teachers received in Lennox and the duo agreed they should honor the staff in Parker. The team developed a plan and Johnson happened to have a stuffed pheasant available that is where the idea came from for the “Top bird award.”

To earn the “Top bird award,” Johnson and Silvernail consider the staff as a “whole” and think about teachers going above and beyond. Teachers are honored with the award and some candy during the staff meeting.

He noted that band teacher Mindee Birnstiehl received the “Top bird award” because of all the opportunities and how she inspires students to do their best before and after school with music.

