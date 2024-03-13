Read Across America celebrated across Turner County

Students at Marion School celebrate Read Across America week. Back row: Mrs. Roth, Jaxon Vissers, Meadow Crooks, Nathan Hammit, Wilma Langrehr, John Langrehr, Jacob Bult. Front row: Adalyn Witt, Kinley Beckstrand, Caleb Eckhardt, Adaline Blau, Alaska Foht. (photo/submitted) Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Students in schools across the county were excited to participate in the…
