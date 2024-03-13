St. Patty’s Day Show Kicks Off 23rd Season at Gayville Hall

Mar 13, 2024 | Home, News

Riva Sharples | Writer Next Sunday, March 17, Gayville Hall, along with The Friends of Traditional Music, will present a special St. Patrick’s Day show. “A St. Patty’s Day Celebration” will feature the Sioux Falls-based band Maggie in the Meantime blending storytelling with original arrangements of traditional and modern folk, rock, and Celtic music. It’s…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register