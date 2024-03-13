St. Patty’s Day Show Kicks Off 23rd Season at Gayville Hall

Riva Sharples | Writer Next Sunday, March 17, Gayville Hall, along with The Friends of Traditional Music, will present a special St. Patrick’s Day show. “A St. Patty’s Day Celebration” will feature the Sioux Falls-based band Maggie in the Meantime blending storytelling with original arrangements of traditional and modern folk, rock, and Celtic music. It’s…