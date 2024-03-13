Weekly Commissioners Meeting, March 12

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Commissioner Miller began the meeting. No one appeared for public comment.Highway Superintendent Kent Austin came before the commissioners to give an update. His department completed their small structure inspections. He presented a rough draft of the lease agreement for the shooting range to State’s Attorney Katelynn Hoffman for review.Stephanie Groeneweg…

