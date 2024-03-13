Weekly Commissioners Meeting, March 12

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Commissioner Miller began the meeting. No one appeared for public comment.Highway Superintendent Kent Austin came before the commissioners to give an update. His department completed their small structure inspections. He presented a rough draft of the lease agreement for the shooting range to State’s Attorney Katelynn Hoffman for review.Stephanie Groeneweg…
Latest News
- Congratulations Class B State Champions: Centerville Tornadoes
- Cougars head back to Class B Championships
- SB201 passes, but we are still a people divided
- Setting the record straight
- St. Patty’s Day Show Kicks Off 23rd Season at Gayville Hall
- Four Docs, two wars, one common bond
- Read Across America celebrated across Turner County
- Marion City Council
- Chancellor faces petitions, recalls, and resignations
- “The Living Last Supper” coming to a church near you